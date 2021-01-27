Iran opens base in Kenya to expand knowledge-based export to East Africa

The Iranian House of innovation and Technology (HIT) opened with the presence of Vice President of Science and Technology Sourena Sattari and ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs of Kenya Joseph Mucheru, and President of Kenya’s Chamber of Commerce Richard Ngatia in the refurbished previous building of the Iranian Embassy in Nairobi.

Sattari said in the opening ceremony that in the bad conditions of the coronavirus epidemic, countries should share their experiences, expertise, and solutions to form an effective comprehensive measure to fight the crisis.

He said that the distribution of technological equipment is of the same importance, adding that since the beginning of the pandemic, the Iranian Government has supported knowledge-based enterprises so that they can produce the equipment and medicine at international levels.

Sattari also said that now Iran is not dependent on any country for these products and it is even cable of exporting them, adding that good news will be published about the Iranian vaccine for COVID-19 soon.

He also said that Iran has had all these achievements in building hospitals and domestic production of ventilators, vital signs monitors, CT-Scan machines, and many more products while the county was under the most severe oppressive sanctions by the US.

Sattari also announced Iran's readiness to cooperate with Kenya in production, public health, affordable housing, and food security to strengthen the country’s long-term program (2030 vision).

He added that Iran's ranking in novel technologies has improved 55 steps over the past five years and had noticeable advances in nanotechnology, biotechnology, renewable energies, cognitive sciences, stem cells, IT, and communications.

Sattari said that the economy of 5,600 knowledge-based countries in Iran has reached 11 billion dollars.

