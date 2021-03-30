Any peace deal should guarantee Afghans’ right of fate determination: Zarif

Referring to Iran’s efforts toward regional convergence and Afghanistan’s entering regional interactions, Zarif said in his speech at the conference that the establishment of peace and stability in Afghanistan is possible only through Afghan-Afghan talks.

Mentioning the connection of Afghanistan’s railways to Iran, which took place a couple of months ago, Zarif added that the development was an important step toward the formation of an international regional railway network.

He also mentioned Iran’s helps to Afghanistan to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, stressing the continuation of aids.

Calling the government of law and preparation of the constitution in Afghanistan an important achievement, Zarif said that it is necessary for the countries of the region to facilitate the intra-Afghan talks and that the dictated solutions coming from some foreign players are non-constructive.

The first Asian Heart Conference, also known as the Istanbul Process, was held in Istanbul in 2011 with the participation of foreign ministers from 14 countries to expand regional cooperation towards Afghanistan in 2011 with the focus of Afghanistan and Turkey’s efforts.

China, India, Afghanistan, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were among the countries whose representatives attended the first Asia Heart Trends Conference.

The Asia Heart Conference has so far held eight meetings in Turkey (2011, 2019), Afghanistan (2012), Kyrgyzstan (2013), China (2014), Pakistan (2015), India (2016), and Azerbaijan (2017).

