Chinese FM meets Leader's advisor

Mr. Wang, who arrived in Iran on Friday at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, met Larijani on Saturday morning.

In addition to his Iranian counterpart, Wang is also met Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The two sides are going to explore ways to improve strategic partnership and exchange views on international and regional developments during their talks.

Wang and Zarif have constant consultations on bilateral and international issues and will explore long-term cooperation and implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming meeting.

Iran's Foreign Ministry is also inaugurated today an exhibition of historical documents on Iran-China cooperation in the wake of 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

