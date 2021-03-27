Mar 27, 2021, 2:27 PM
Chinese FM meets Leader's advisor

Tehran, March 27, IRNA – China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Saturday with Ali Larijani who serves as the advisor to the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Aytollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Mr. Wang, who arrived in Iran on Friday at the invitation of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, met Larijani on Saturday morning.

In addition to his Iranian counterpart, Wang is also met Iran's President Hassan Rouhani.

The two sides are going to explore ways to improve strategic partnership and exchange views on international and regional developments during their talks.

Wang and Zarif have constant consultations on bilateral and international issues and will explore long-term cooperation and implementation of comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming meeting.

Iran's Foreign Ministry is also inaugurated today an exhibition of historical documents on Iran-China cooperation in the wake of 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

