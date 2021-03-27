Wang Yi in Tehran; from preserving JCPOA to deepening strategic ties

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh recently told Chinese media that the talks to take place in Tehran during the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s trip is of high significance for Iran, expressing confidence that it would improve bilateral ties.

In addition to China’s Middle East diplomacy, the trip seems to be another step in line with the broader plan developed during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Tehran in 2016; a plan which led to the formulation of a “comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Mr. Yi is expected to explore practical solutions and programs by both counties to implement the document during his talks with Iranian authorities.

Khatibzadeh said on Friday that the cooperation document was discussed in 2016, when the Chinese President visited Iran, to lead bilateral ties to a comprehensive and strategic level, adding that it would be signed today by Foreign Ministers.

“Relations between Iran and China are multi-layered, deep and having different dimensions and this necessitates them to be included in a document. Therefore, the document has been exchanged between the two states several times and it will eventually be signed on Saturday by Foreign Ministers,” Khatibzadeh went on to say.

Another aspect of Yi’s trip to Iran is China’s status in the United Nations Security Council and its participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, known as the JCPOA.

Chinese officials recently talked to Russian and American counterparts on the JCPOA, before the Foreign Ministers trip to Iran. This demonstrates China’s efforts to preserve the deal and revive it in light of policies announced by the new administration in the US.

China has repeatedly emphasized ‘the necessity of immediate rejoining of the US without preconditions’ and ‘immediately lifting sanctions against Iran’, slamming Washington as the party responsible for the current situation of the JCPOA.

In this regard, the Chinese top diplomat is expected to submit proposals on the JCPOA for the coming negotiations with Iranian officials, in line with China’s multilateral and anti-hegemony policies in the international system.

In line with China’s special attitude towards the Middle East region, the Chinese Foreign Minister would also visit Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain and Oman on this trip.

The Spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry said last Thursday that the trip was aimed at building deep strategic ties with these countries, supporting their fight against the coronavirus and efforts to improve their economic and social situation.

9416**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish