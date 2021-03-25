Chinese FM’s visit to Tehran to strengthen Iran-China strategic cooperation: Envoy

Keshavarzzadeh wrote that the tour takes place in a condition that China has recently had challenging talks with the US. The tensions between Beijing and Washington are said to be unprecedented since the revival of their relations in 1978.

After returning from Alaska, Wang hosted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in China and one of the most important issues discussed in the meeting was the kind of the two countries’ relations with the US. Both countries oppose US unilateralism and practice of extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Simultaneous with the meeting, the European Union sanctioned four Chinese individuals and one organization in the past three decades on the charge of violation of the rights of Uyghur minority.

In response, Beijing sanctioned 10 European individuals and four organizations and prohibited them from entering China and having commercial relations with it.

This is while the relations between Iran and China are in progress stronger than before.

Keshavarzzadeh also wrote that Iran has always recognized unified China and rejects any interference with the internal affairs of the country. On the other hand, China has always supported Iran in the United Nations Security Council, the International Atomic Energy Agency, and human rights issues.

When Western countries cut their economic relations with Iran, China kept its relations with Iran and was Iran’s biggest trade partner for 10 consecutive years. China is also the biggest buyer of Iranian oil.

Although the US sanctions and COVID-19 limitations decreased Iran-China economic relations to a large extent, trade with China is still going on.

Despite several European countries stopping their flights to Tehran, China kept its air, rail, and marine ways with Iran open.

In addition to economic ties, Iran and China kept their cultural relations as well. A memorandum of understanding for the translation and publication of Chinese and Iranian classic works was inked on March 16. According to the MoU, both sides have agreed to jointly translate and publish 50 classic works from the two states in five years.

On his visit to Tehran, Wang’s will visit Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif and President Hassan Rouhani, which is a step toward strengthening Iran-China strategic comprehensive cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador also wrote that on the occasion of 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Iran, an exhibition of historical documents of cooperation between the two countries will be opened by their foreign ministers.

