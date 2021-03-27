Iran Pres: Govt focusing efforts to contain pandemic, stop sanctions

Speaking in the first session of the national anti-coronavirus headquarters in the new Iranian year (started March 20), the president expressed gratitude to the nation for helping the government fight the deadly virus.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus has killed over 2,780,000, while the number of the dead in Iran has passed 62,000.

In regard to the pandemic, Iran is in a more proper condition in a world scale, President Rouhani said.

