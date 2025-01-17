Russian PM terms President Pezeshkian's trip to Moscow as historic

Moscow, IRNA - The Russian Prime Minister described Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow as historic.

Speaking in a meeting with President Pezeshkian on Friday, Mikhail Mishustin said that the Iranian and Russian presidents are to sign the Comprehensive Strategic Joint Agreement which will pave the ground for for establishing long-term cooperation.

The Russian government will ensure the strict implementation of all decisions that Iran and the Russian Federation will make at the highest level, he added.

The relations between Russia and Iran, which are based on the principles of friendship, mutual respect for common interests, he stated.

Russia and Iran are actively cooperating in the transportation, energy and education sectors, he said, adding that over 9,000 Iranian students are studying in Russia.

He went on to say that the implementation of the free trade agreement between Iran and the five members countries of Eurasian Economic Union is the most favorable mechanism for mutual trade between Tehran and Moscow.

