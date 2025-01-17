Pres. Pezeshkian: Iran-Russia ties critical, strategic

Moscow, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stated that the relations between Iran and Russia are sensitive, critical, and strategic.

President Pezeshkian, who is in Moscow to sign an important agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the remarks on Friday in a meeting with President Putin.

President Pezeshkian and President Putin met in Moscow on Friday to sign a Treaty on a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, President Pezeshkian stated that the view of Iran’s Leader and his advice is that the region should be managed and administered by regional governments and that there is no need for outsiders to come and disrupt the region and impose their policies.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that the relations and cooperation between Iran and Russia would thwart outsiders’ plans.

Conveying the special greetings of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to President Putin, Pezeshkian emphasized the Leader’s view on deepening and strengthening Tehran-Moscow relations. He noted that the relations between Iran and Russia, both regionally and bilaterally, are steadily improving and progressing in all areas.

Referring to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between the two countries, Pezeshkian said that with the signing of the treaty, the two neighboring countries can strengthen their ties in all security, cultural, and commercial fields.

The President hailed the progress of the agreement between the two countries for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Iran as satisfactory and added that a new agreement in this regard has also been signed and will enter the operational phase.

For his part, President Putin stated that the comprehensive agreement between Moscow and Tehran would help expand bilateral economic cooperation and allow them to diversify relations in all dimensions.

In another part of his speech, Putin mentioned that the speed of increasing trade exchanges between the two countries is acceptable and added that in the first 10 months of 2024, there was more than a 15% growth in bilateral trade.

The two sides discussed expanding cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, including trade, investment, transport, logistics, the humanitarian sphere, and current issues of regional and international importance.

