Iran’s industry grows by 7% during COVID-19 pandemic: Minister

Ali-Reza Razm-Hosseini said the last 11 years have been given economic names by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and the current year was named "Production: Support and Removing Barriers", which shows Iran’s strategy to increase production and prosper economy.

Saying that Iran issues permit for production in industrial towns in one day, Razm-Hosseini said that the country has numerous plans for supporting production, granting bank loans, and facilitating issuance of permits.

He also said that Iran is now an exporter of medical masks and ventilators, whereas last year it had problems to meet its own needs in the dire condition of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Razm-Hosseini added that the country managed to save six billion dollars by prohibiting import of unnecessary goods, which was ordered by Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and with the three billion dollars of productions, Iran managed to save nine billion dollars.

