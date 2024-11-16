Official denies Iranian delegation searched at Beirut airport

The official told Al-Mayadeen on Saturday that the Iranian delegation was received by Lebanese officials in accordance with standard diplomatic protocols.

He emphasized that reports from certain Arab-language media outlets suggesting that the Iranian delegation were searched by security staff at Beirut Airport are unfounded. “Some media are attempting to create mischief regarding Larijani's successful visit,” he added.

These remarks come in response to claims from various Arabic media sources suggesting that upon Larijani's arrival, airport security personnel requested that he and his team open their bags for inspection and pass through scanners.

Larijani, a prominent member of Iran's Expediency Council, arrived in Beirut on Friday morning after meeting with high-ranking Syrian officials in Damascus.

