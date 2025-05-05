Official calls for joint drug control program between Iran and UNICEF

Tehran, IRNA – Hossein Zolfaghari, the secretary general of the Drug Control Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasized the need to develop a collaborative framework between Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters and UNICEF to achieve common objectives and ensure their effective implementation in society.

During a meeting with Monika Oledzka-Nielsen, UNICEF’s Representative in Iran, Zolfaghari expressed his appreciation for UNICEF’s initiatives in Iran on parenting, addiction prevention in correctional facilities, mental health and empowerment centers (particularly for girls), and training programs for NGOs and their managers.

Meanwhile, Oledzka-Nielsen lauded the supports provided by Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters. She also referred to teenage girls’ health and empowerment centers plan in Iran which have been materialized in a joint cooperation between UNICEF and Iran’s Drug Control Headquarters and said better coordination could make this plan a successful model for the region.

9376**9417