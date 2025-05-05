Trump orders reopening of notorious Alcatraz prison closed in 1963

U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered the reopening of the notorious Alcatraz Prison, which was closed in 1963, to house what he described as “America’s most ruthless and violent offenders.”

“Rebuild and open Alcatraz! For too long, America has been plagued by vicious, violent, and repeat criminal offenders—the dregs of society—who will never contribute anything other than misery and suffering,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

“When we were a more serious nation in times past, we did not hesitate to lock up the most dangerous criminals and keep them far away from anyone they could harm. That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he added.

“We will no longer be held hostage by criminals, thugs, and judges who are afraid to do their job and allow us to remove criminals who came into our country illegally. The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order, and justice,” the U.S. president said.

Alcatraz Prison is located on a rocky island of the same name in San Francisco Bay.

The prison was built on the island in 1912 and was completely filled with prisoners by 1920.

It was originally used in the U.S. for long-term military imprisonment and became notorious for its harsh treatment of disciplinary offenders.

In 1936, U.S. authorities decided to turn the prison over to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Alcatraz Prison was officially closed in 1963.

2050**4353