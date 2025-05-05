Pakistan is determined to work with Iran to advance regional peace, says prime minister

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Islamabad is committed to strengthening cooperation with Iran in pursuit of peace and stability in the region.

Sharif met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his accompanying delegation on Monday in Islamabad, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

He underscored the historical and brotherly ties between Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the importance of strengthening bilateral relations.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar were also present during the meeting.

Sharif extended his condolences to the Iranian government and people over the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port. He also conveyed his warm greetings to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister stressed that Pakistan places great importance on its deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations with Iran. He reiterated Pakistan’s determination to work closely with Tehran to advance peace and stability in the region.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (left) shakes hands with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on May 5, 2025.

Araqchi arrived in Islamabad earlier in the day amid rising tensions between Pakistan and India following last month’s deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, India-administered Kashmir. India has accused Pakistan of involvement.

Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam said Araqchi, in his meetings with senior Pakistani officials, would discuss “ways of reducing tension in the subcontinent” due to Iran’s close ties with both India and Pakistan.

During the meeting on Monday, Sharif expressed Pakistan’s serious concerns over the ongoing tensions in South Asia following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

He firmly rejected any attempts to link Pakistan to the incident without concrete evidence, calling such allegations baseless.

The prime minister noted that Pakistan has proposed an international investigation into the incident, emphasizing the need for a transparent, impartial, and credible probe to uncover the truth.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office statement, Araghchi conveyed President Pezeshkian’s warm greetings to Sharif and reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan.

The foreign minister also highlighted Iran’s role in promoting peace and stability in South Asia.

Araqchi renewed President Pezeshkian’s invitation for Sharif to pay an official visit to Tehran later this year.

