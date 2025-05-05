Pakistan's foreign minister wishes success for Iran in negotiations with U.S.

Islamabad, IRNA – Pakistani Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar says Tehran and Islamabad have always stood in solidarity and wishes success for the indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States.

Referring to the three rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., he said Pakistan is fully aware of your intensive agenda during these talks, and is closely monitoring this important process.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, who left for Pakistan on Sunday, leading a political delegation, met with his Pakistani counterpart, Senator Ishaq Dar, on Monday.

Following the private meeting between the two foreign ministers, the high-level delegation talks were co-chaired by Araqchi and Ishaq Dar.

