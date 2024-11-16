Iran’s defense minister visits Damascus for talks with top Syrian officials

Nasirzadeh arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Saturday evening, heading a high-ranking delegation.

He is due to hold talks with President Bashar al-Assad and his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

The talks will cover a host of issues including Tehran-Damascus defense ties and bilateral cooperation on fighting terrorism, as well as the ongoing developments in the region, according to a press release by the Iranian Defense Ministry’s website.

It said that the role of regional countries in establishing security in the West Asia region and the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign forces from the region will be high on the agenda as well.

Nasirzadeh’s trip marks the first visit by the Iranian defense minister since the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian took office in late July.

On Thursday, Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also paid a visit to Syria at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

