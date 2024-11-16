Iran treats Afghan refugees with respect: Deputy justice minister

Jalalian, who led a delegation to Kabul, stated on Saturday that Iran and Afghanistan have historically maintained good relations as Islamic countries, stressing Iran's commitment to continuing these strong ties with Afghanistan.

He also noted that Iran treats Afghan refugees, particularly prisoners, with respect and in accordance with Islamic clemency.

Officials from both nations engaged in discussions about ways for transferring Afghan prisoners.

Before his departure for Kabul, Afghanistan, Jalalian said that Iran and Afghanistan signed a prisoner transfer treaty about two decades ago, and the current ruling government (Taliban) in the neighboring country has remained committed to the deal.

About the Tehran-Kabul ties, the official said the two enjoy good relations in various areas as they speak the same language and have numerous commonalities.

Some ill-wishers might be unwilling to see Iran’s deep cooperation with its neighbors, so Tehran and Kabul should try to keep their ties cordial, he added.

He went on to say that the neighboring states have no choice but to cooperate with each other to overcome existing obstacles.

