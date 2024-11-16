Turkish Airlines flights resume from Shiraz Airport

In an interview with IRNA on Saturday, Fakhreddin Keshavarz added that the first flight of this airline arrived at Shiraz Airport at 9:20 AM on Saturday (November 16) and then left Shiraz Airport at 10:20 AM on the same day for Istanbul Airport.

He continued that this flight schedule will be carried out during 6 days of the week and at the mentioned time will continue.

"The arrival and departure time of Turkish flights will be changed to 9:50 am and 10:50 am respectively from December 1st," Keshavarz added.

Several international airlines, including Turkish Airlines, had suspended their flights due to escalation of tensions in the region.

