Hezbollah intensifies attacks on Israeli positions; explosions rock Haifa

According to Lebanese media on Saturday, the group launched rocket strikes on an Israeli military gathering in the settlement of Avivim, near the border.

Zionist media reported the sounding of air raid sirens in Haifa, accompanied by heavy explosions which they said were caused by ballistic missile strikes.

The cities of Acre and its surroundings were also hit, with explosions heard in the area. Sirens could be heard in Acre, and settlements in western Galilee.

Hezbollah says the attacks are in response to ongoing Israeli aggression and in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid heightened regional tensions.

9341**2050