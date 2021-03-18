Iranian foreign trade stood at $60b over past 11 months despite sanctions, pandemic

The figure has been recorded proper function of national bodies and businesspersons in the sanctions era and the US economic warfare, Ali-Reza Razm-Hosseini told reporters on the sidelines of an economic session this morning.

He noted that Iran's exports have been 34 billion dollars in the above-mentioned period while the imports have been 37 billion dollars most of which included fundamental needs and raw materials for the manufacturing sector.

Further, he said that he was pleased with situation of manufacturing sector in the country.

According to the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Iran's industrial growth has been over seven percent over the past 11 months of the current Iranian year, the minister said.

The minister hoped that Iranian foreign trade would rise up in the new Iranian year.

Iran's New Year- Nowruz- will start at (spring equinox) on March 20.

Nowruz which means New Day is a traditional Persian festival which marks the arrival of spring when all in nature becomes new.

