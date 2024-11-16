Nov 16, 2024, 7:52 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85661342
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Palestinian authority blames Washington for Israeli crimes

Nov 16, 2024, 7:52 PM
News ID: 85661342
Palestinian authority blames Washington for Israeli crimes

Tehran, IRNA – The Palestinian Authority has held the United States fully accountable for the acts of terrorism by Israeli forces and settlers, following an uptick in attacks against Palestinians, including a recent incident in Beit Furik near Nablus.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian authority, condemned the increasing violence by settlers, including the burning of Palestinian farmland and ongoing escalations in Gaza and the West Bank refugee camps.

He stressed the need for the international community to take decisive action to halt the aggression and move beyond ineffective condemnations.

The persistence of Israeli crimes and terrorism, along with their defiance of international laws, is fueled by the unwavering financial, military, and political support from the United States, Abu Rudeineh said on Saturday, as quoted by Palestinian news agency WAFA.

He warned that Washington bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of Israeli policies in the region.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the resilience of the Palestinian people, vowing their continued resistance to occupation and commitment to their land, sacred sites, and rights.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .