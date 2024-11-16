Palestinian authority blames Washington for Israeli crimes

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesperson for the Palestinian authority, condemned the increasing violence by settlers, including the burning of Palestinian farmland and ongoing escalations in Gaza and the West Bank refugee camps.

He stressed the need for the international community to take decisive action to halt the aggression and move beyond ineffective condemnations.

The persistence of Israeli crimes and terrorism, along with their defiance of international laws, is fueled by the unwavering financial, military, and political support from the United States, Abu Rudeineh said on Saturday, as quoted by Palestinian news agency WAFA.

He warned that Washington bears full responsibility for the dangerous consequences of Israeli policies in the region.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the resilience of the Palestinian people, vowing their continued resistance to occupation and commitment to their land, sacred sites, and rights.

