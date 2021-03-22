COVID-19 claims 80 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 7,357 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 773 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She added that with the 80 new victims, the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 61,877.

Lari noted that 1,549,649 patients out of a total of 1,808,422 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,861 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish