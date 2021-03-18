Iran reacts to PGCC joint statement: ‘Unrealistic’

“Communique of the meeting, like the previous ones, lacks a realistic understating of surrounding developments and is in line with political pressure from the Saudi regime on the state members of the council,” Khatibzadeh said.

Criticizing those GCC members who follow Saudi Arabia in the ‘failed Iranophobia project’, he asked them to consider whether pursuit of ‘this wrong process’ has brought them any achievement in regional stability and security.

“The Saudi regime promotes hate and violence in the region by taking hostage the GCC and its meetings and imposing its malign viewpoints,” the Spokesman went on to say.

He referred to the efforts to link non-nuclear issues to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers signed in 2015, underlining that the deal cannot be renegotiated.

“As said time and again, the JCPOA is an agreement between permanent members of UN Security Council plush Germany which has been once negotiated and sealed,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that Saudi Arabia’s efforts to involve the PGCC in basically irrelevant matters would bear no result, just as Iran’s regional issues has nothing to do with the trans-regional states.

He said that some PGCC members should be held accountable for their enormous arms purchase, hosting foreign forces, letting the Zionist Regime enter the region and betraying the cause of Palestine.

Putting emphasis on Iran’s sovereignty over the three islands in the Persian Gulf and its territorial integrity, the Spokesman urged the PGCC members to watch the realities in the region, instead of issuing out-of-date statements.

