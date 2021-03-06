US withdrawal best scenario for ME region: former diplomat

Speaking in a Los Angeles University webinar, Hossein Mousavian said Persian Gulf states, as a starting point, can agree on non-controversial principles of peace and security, including coronavirus pandemic, marine and energy security, environment and fighting organized crimes.

Asked if Iran accepts to its allies in the region, Mousavian said that Iran's allies are not non-governmental players. Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) is a part of army, Hezbollah of Lebanon has representatives both in the government and parliament and Yemeni Houthis have been ruling in their country for over 1,000 years and they have once been aligned with Saudi Arabia to thwart Egypt army, he explained.

The former diplomat also said that all political factions in Iran were like-minded on regional peace and there have been efforts to reach the objective in different governments in Iran.

Russia, China, Europe and India agree with the idea of 'collective cooperation' in the Persian Gulf region, according to Mousavian who also added that Iran, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman are were agreement about peace and cooperation plan and UAE and Bahrain, however, were waiting for Saudi Arabia to decide.

If Joe Biden administration could get Saudi Arabia to join the plan, it would bear fruit, he said, describing Israel as the number one destructive factor in the region that must be stopped by the five UN Security Council members.

On the suggestion that Israel and Saudi Arabia join the JCPOA negotiations, format Iranian diplomat underlined that all the parties to the deal oppose this opinion, additionally, Israel has no right to join such talks because it is the only regime in the region that owns nuclear bomb and never lets IAEA inspection to its nuclear sites.

