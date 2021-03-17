Slovenia, Iran agree on expanding trade, parliamentary ties

Underlining Slovenia's constant support for the JCPOA, Slovenian legislator Monika Gregorcic said that her country urges participants of the deal to find a comprehensive solution through negotiation.

She hoped that parliament diplomacy could help foreign policy apparatus in both Iran and Slovenia to increase cooperation in different fields.

Iran's Ambassador Kazem Shafei, in turn, pointed to the good relations between the two countries and said that mutual trading had reached a favorable level, but lowered due to US sanctions in the past two years.

Shafei introduced Iran's trade, technical and economic capacities in the areas pertaining to medicine, stem cells and nanotechnology.

He criticized US and the EU non-compliance to the nuclear deal.

He explained Iran's stance on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog and Iran's role in the Middle East, West and Central Asia.

The two sides called for leveraging parliament diplomacy to support private sector to enhance level of trade between Iran and Slovenia.

In the second half of 2021, Slovenia will hold the Presidency of the Council of the EU for the second time.

