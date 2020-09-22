Iran, Slovenia keen on boosting parliamentary diplomacy, cooperation

The two officials also called for enhancing cooperation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy, particularly through setting up parliamentary friendship groups.

Referring to the spread of coronavirus, Zorcic hoped that the disease would be controlled through the discovery of its vaccine.

He also hoped that Iranian citizens would not be harmed by the sanctions amid the pandemic.

The Iranian ambassador, for his part, expressed pleasure over Slovenian officials' stance regarding JCPOA, urging strengthening EU's practical support for the deal.

He also commented on Iran's stance on regional developments, including Zionist regime's recent agreements with certain Arab states.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish