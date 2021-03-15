Nowruz plays greatest cultural role on spread of peace, proximity among nations: Minister

During a ceremony Monday evening to mark Nowruz 1400 which will be celebrated within days, he urged all countries to work promote peace, hinder war and scatter friendship among governments and nations.

The minister expressed gratitude to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Commission for UNESCO in Iran which organized the event and noted that Nowruz recalls renewal of nature, heralds days of dynamism and growth, it promises days of change and transformation to the best and moving away from evils to blessings.

He went on to describe Nowruz as an intellectual institution and a way of looking at people affairs and noted that all throughout the history, Iranian nation through its culture and traditions has tried to tie the past to the future.

He said that thanks to such traditions like Nowruz and the traditions which are associated with it, Iranian nation has tried to learn from the past to build a better future both for itself and the world by focusing on its living and glorious heritage and inviting everyone to peace, empathy and friendship though the world today is full of chaos, arrogance, injustice, strife and as such needs cultures like Nowruz more than ever.

Mounesan further outlined his ministry's efforts to promote peace and closeness among nations by concentrating on common roots and similarities and avoiding differences.

Referring to the fact that Iran has been subject to the most severe sanctions for four decades and a severe economic war in the past three years, the minister stressed that despite all this the nation has stood most resilient than ever because it wanted to defend its national identity and dignity.

He called on the ambassadors of foreign countries and the representatives of foreign organizations which were participating in the event to convey the realities of Iran as they are, so that ambiguities will disappear. As Zarif said, the only value is the power of God and no one has the right to be on the shoulders of nations.

