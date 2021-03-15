Iran FM spox: Nowruz cultural event of many nations in region

What we know as the culture of Nowruz is regarded as the culture and customs of many nations, held from Sind valley to West Asia and the Caucasus, Khatibzadeh stated in a ceremony on Nowruz in Tehran.

He went on to say that this diversity and plurality has reached us today.

Nowruz is the epitome of the newness of the minor and great worlds, he said, adding that everything becomes new during Nowruz.

Although this newness is permanent in the views of philosophers, he stated, adding that nothing like this occasion recognizes this newness.

Nowruz is interwoven with to transformation and newness, he said, noting that we ask God to change our thoughts toward coexistence and friendship.

Nowruz can be considered as the beginning of a common period for all, he pointed out.

I wish Iranians, the region and all the nations health, happiness and friendship, he further noted.

