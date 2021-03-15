Zarif participates Nowruz ceremony

Nowruz 1400, Nowruz of Friendship was attended by ambassadors from 12 countries, including Palestine, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, and China.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mousesan; Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami; Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh; and Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi also attended the event.

