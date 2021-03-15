Mar 15, 2021, 6:42 PM
Zarif participates Nowruz ceremony

Tehran, March 15, IRNA – The ceremony held on the occasion of Nowruz was held in presence of Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and several foreign ambassadors and representatives in Tehran.

Nowruz 1400, Nowruz of Friendship was attended by ambassadors from 12 countries, including Palestine, the UK, Russia, Azerbaijan, and China.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Mousesan; Minister of Science, Research, and Technology Mansour Gholami; Spokesman of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Saeed Khatibzadeh; and Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO Hojjatollah Ayoubi also attended the event.

