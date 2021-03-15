COVID-19 claims 100 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Some 7,980 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours, 963 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She noted that 1,499,301 patients out of a total of 1,754,933 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,839 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 120 million people across the world, of whom over 2,600,000 people have lost their lives.

9417**2050

