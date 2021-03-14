Mar 14, 2021, 2:41 PM
COVID-19 claims 88 lives in past 24 hours in Iran: Official

Tehran, March 14, IRNA – Some 88 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 61,230, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

Some 7,593 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were identified over the past 24 hours, 748 of whom were hospitalized, Lari said.

She noted that 1,492,488 patients out of a total of 1,746,953 infected people have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 3,831 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

Since its outbreak, the COVID-19 pandemic has infected nearly 119.8 million people across the world, of whom over 2,653,000 people have lost their lives.

