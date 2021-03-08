Iran envoy's humanitarian efforts in Yemen angers Saudi ally

Deposed president of Yemen Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi decried a meeting of Representative of International Committee of the Red Cross Katrina Raines with Iran's Ambassador in Sana’a Hassan Irlou.

In the meeting held on Sunday, Irlou urged Raines to push the international community to lift the Saudi-imposed blockade on Yemen with adverse impacts on all aspects of life of Yemeni people.

He asked the Red Cross to push for removing the blockade to mitigate the consequent greatest humanitarian crisis in the world.

Rainse stressed that she would do her best to continue efforts to alleviate sufferings of the Yemeni people exposed to humanitarian crisis.

Foreign Ministry of the deposed government based in Riyadh said in a letter to the Red Cross last night that it was unhappy with the meeting between Rainse and Iranian envoy, describing as 'a mistake', expecting explanation on the issue.

Nevertheless, the meeting was convened in line with joint efforts of Iran and the Red Cross to deliver humanitarian aid to Yemeni people.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of Saudi-led allies using arms and logistics support from the US and several Western Governments.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah Movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but caused deaths of tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed infrastructure of the impoverished country. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

