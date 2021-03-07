Yemen appreciates Iran’s support amid crisis

According to Saba News Agency (SABA), Hisham Sharaf Abdullah made the remarks in the meeting with Iran's Ambassador in Sana’a Hassan Irlou.

They reviewed the relations between the two countries and ways of strengthening and developing relations in different fields .

Yemen's Foreign Minister added that the Yemeni crisis has no military solution but a peaceful political one to provide the way for a sustainable political solution that meets the needs of the Yemeni people.

"Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif initiative plan presented in April 2015 to end the crisis on Yemen and the achievement of a political solution as well as the recent European Parliament's decision to set the peace in Yemen, are the bases that can result in peace in Yemen, said Abdullah in this meeting.

Saudi Arabia launched a devastating military aggression against Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with a number of its allied states using arms and logistics support from the US and several Western countries.

The aim was to return to power the former Riyadh-backed regime and crush the popular Ansarullah Movement which has been running state affairs in the absence of an effective government in the country.

The war has failed to achieve its goals, but martyred tens of thousands of innocent Yemenis and destroyed the impoverished country’s infrastructure. The UN refers to the situation in Yemen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

