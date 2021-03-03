Iran: US must be accountable for 6 years of crime in Yemen, not accuse states

"Realizing that their heinous approach against the resistant Yemeni nation has failed, aggressors and enemies of Yemeni people – who have killed innocent Yemeni nation over the past six years and destroyed resources and infrastructure of this great country and earned profits from the trading of lives and selling arms to the Saudi coalition – are seeking to use distractions," Khatibzadeh said.

He pointed out that the historic memory of the Yemeni nation and the world will never forget their crimes, adding that the US will remain infamous in history.

The new US administration's claim of efforts to end the war in Yemen comes as "we have not witnessed any practical step to halt Saudi coalition aggression", Khatibzadeh stated, adding that the administration is pursuing the wrong approach of the former administration in making unfounded allegations and ignoring the realities of Yemen.

He pointed out that the stances of Iran have been clear from the onset of the Yemeni war, noting that Iran has always stressed that there is no military solution for the Yemeni crisis.

Iran has put forward a four-article solution and the approach is still valid as a fundamental solution, Khatibzadeh further noted.

He underscored that Iran is making use of all capacities to follow the UN efforts over establishing peace in Yemen, adding that Tehran supports any attempt to end aggression against the Yemeni nation.

