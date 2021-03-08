Navy chief vows 'crushing response' to any threat to Iran

Khanzadi made the remarks in a meeting of the Navy commanders of Army and IRGC.

Khanzadi said that security in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Oman Gulf is guaranteed by Iranian Navy.

He underlined that harmony between Navy forces of the Army and IRGC would avert any destabilizing measures by interventionist forces from outside the region.

Navy Commander of IRGC Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, in turn, said that the forces have been in full harmony at all levels and this would never fade away.

Tangsiri stated that the foes of Iran have been shocked by Iran's Navy power.

Army and IRGC Navy commanders signed a memorandum of understanding on intelligence, educational and research cooperation.

