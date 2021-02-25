Iranian Navy’s presence disrupts enemy’s equations: Cmdr

Speaking to the engineers of the Iranian Army Navy in Bandar Abbas in a ceremony held on the occasion of Engineer’s Day, Rear Admiral Khanzadi said that the success of the Army Navy comes from strong coordination with its engineers.

He said that the Navy is now present in the Red Sea with authority and escorts Iranian oil tankers threatened by proxy terror groups and gives them safe passage through the Bab al-Mandab Strait toward the Red Sea.

Rear Admiral Khanzadi added that the enemy intended to close all the ports to Iran first and then make seas and marines paths insecure for Iranian freighters and tankers, which was neutralized with timely presence of the Iranian Army Navy.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish