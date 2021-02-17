Navy forces conduct night shooting in joint military drills

Tahani said that night shooting requires step-by-step commands and coordination.

Thanks to design of drones and the scenarios based on a joint tactic consisting of the Iranian navy forces, IRGC navy forces and Russian forces as well, the operation was conducted successfully.

The drills themed “Joint Cooperation at the sea for the security of maritime trade” will be staged at an area of 17,000 kilometers, the spokesman had said earlier.

Noting that the maneuvers carry the message of peace and friendship, Tahani said that boosting the security of international maritime trade, fight against piracy and maritime terrorism, and sharing information about rescue and relief operations are on the agenda of the Navy drills.

