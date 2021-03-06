Rouhani urges restoring security, peace in Iraq

Rouhani held a telephone talk with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, adding that Iran opposes any foreign interference in the internal affairs of Iraq and considers it to the detriment of this country and the region.

Boosting economic relations along with political ties is of prime importance, and speeding up the issuance of business visas for businessmen and private investment companies can help further expand bilateral relations, he underlined.

The US has always played a destructive role in the region, he said, adding that accelerating the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's resolution on the withdrawal of American troops from the state can help bring peace and stability to the country and the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, for his part, praised Iran for helping to restore security and stability to Iraq and termed the US sanctions against Iran as unlawful and brutal.

Emphasizing on deepening of relations between the two states in all fields, the launch of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, and the connection of the railway between the two countries as a significant step in bolstering economic and trade relations between Baghdad and Tehran.

