Iraq reaches settlement on payment of arrears to Iran

Hosseini made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Friday.

He said that following a recent visit by the Iraqi Foreign Minister to Iran, delivery of Iran's financial resources in Iraq were discussed.

"Although this issue has been planned by Iraqis, due to some problems, Iraqi Government sought green light from US, and they announced that part of the resources had been released through various banks," Hosseini said.

He added that Iraq exported a corn shipment to Iran as part of the payment.

