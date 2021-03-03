Minister: Iran-Iraq relations beyond agreements, MoUs

Relations between the two states are based on beliefs, cultural, religious commonalities, Rahmani Fazli said.

"We love the Iraqi people like our own people," he said.

One of the most significant cooperation between the two ministries is the issue of Arbaeen rituals, Rahmani Fazli underlined.

Arbaeen is a matter of belief, heart, and culture for both nations, which can further expand relations between the two countries, the Iranian interior minister further noted.

