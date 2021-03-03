Mar 3, 2021, 6:55 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84250416
0 Persons

Tags

Minister: Iran-Iraq relations beyond agreements, MoUs

Minister: Iran-Iraq relations beyond agreements, MoUs

Tehran, March 3, IRNA – Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on Wednesday said that the relations of Iran and Iraq are beyond the agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).

Relations between the two states are based on beliefs, cultural, religious commonalities, Rahmani Fazli said.  

"We love the Iraqi people like our own people," he said.

One of the most significant cooperation between the two ministries is the issue of Arbaeen rituals, Rahmani Fazli underlined.

Arbaeen is a matter of belief, heart, and culture for both nations, which can further expand relations between the two countries, the Iranian interior minister further noted.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 10 =