Iran to share experiences with Iraq on anti-narcotics

The Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran has achieved favorable accomplishments in areas such as countering transit and drug trafficking at home and abroad so that the discovery of 1,150 tons of narcotics by Iran in 2020 proves the fact, Brigadier-General Karimi pointed out.

Iran's anti-narcotics police have made significant progress in various fields, particularly the training of drug-sniffing dogs and a specialized drug lab, and expresses its full readiness to cooperate jointly with the Iraqi Anti-Narcotics Police and share experiences.

Undoubtedly, the presence of transregional states is spreading the ominous phenomenon of drug trafficking in the Middle East, he said, adding that the studies have shown that the majority of terrorist groups' financial resources come from drug trafficking.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish