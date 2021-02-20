Iran, Spain expand ties in fighting narcotics

"We are calling for expanding cooperation in the intelligence and operational fields to eradicate drug trafficking at the regional and international level, " Brigadier-General Karimi said in a video conference with the Chief of Spain National Police's Drugs and Organized Crime Unit.

He noted the seriousness of the Islamic Republic of Iran in fighting drug trafficking and transit of narcotics.

While explaining the counter-terrorism measures and the involvement of his colleagues across Iran, General Karimi said that fortunately in the year 2020, a total of 1,150 tons of drugs were found by the country's counter-terrorism devices, which came from the Spanish side.

The anti-drug police are making full readiness to continue holding such sessions to share knowledge about the equipment of discovery, tracking as well as information analysis software that leads to the discovery of organized crime in the field drug trafficking, Chief of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Police added, stressing the necessity for enhancing mutual cooperation.

He added that the fight against narcotics is of global importance because today "we see serious harm to communities and the young generation".

"Each country may have its own methods and approach to curb the illicit drug problem, but we are looking to cut the illicit drug demand, and if demand is stopped, supply and trafficking will also be stopped," Brigadier-General Karimi said.

Spanish Police Commissioner Marcos Frias Barbens, for his part, thanked his Iranian side for providing the groundwork for holding a meeting between the two countries, saying that no doubt holding such bilateral meetings would help increase the exchange of information and mutual cooperation between the two countries in order to fight this crisis.

Spanish Police Commissioner, meanwhile, called on his Iranian counterpart to visit Spanish police's achievements in the fight against drugs, adding that the Spanish Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has announced its readiness to develop relations in the areas such as training dogs, developing specialized training programs, knowledge related to the new methods of treatment, rehabilitation and practice of addicts.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish