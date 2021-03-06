Iran, Armenia discuss issues of mutual interest

Expressing consent about the growing relations between Iran and Armenia in several fields, Zarif and Ayvazyan stressed the determination of the two neighboring countries for expanding cooperation in all fields.

Earlier on January 27, when on a regional tour to five countries, Foreign Minister Zarif met with Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Foreign Minister Ayvazyan in Yerevan.

Prior to his visit to Armenia, the Iranian foreign minister visited Baku, Azerbaijan, and Moscow. After Armenia, Zarif went on to fly to Georgia and Turkey.

Foreign Minister Zarif started a regional tour to Russia, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia in a bid to boost friendship and economic cooperation in the new atmosphere of the world, following the departure of former US President Donald Trump from the White House.

