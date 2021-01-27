Zarif meets with Armenian prime minister

Zarif had already met Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan.

Prior to his visit to Armenia, the Iranian foreign minister visited Baku, Azerbaijan, and Moscow. After Armenia, Zarif will follow his regional tour by flying to Georgia and Turkey.

Foreign Minister Zarif started a regional tour to Russia, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia in a bid to boost friendship and economic cooperation in the new atmosphere of the world, following the departure of former US President Donald Trump from the White House.

