Iranian, Armenian FMs meet in Yerevan

The first round of talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his counterpart, Armenian Foreign Minister is currently underway.

Prior to his Armenia visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister visited Baku, Azerbaijan, and Moscow. After Armenia, Zarif will follow its regional tour by flying to Georgia and Turkey.

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif has started a regional tour to Russia, Turkey, the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia in a bid to boost friendship and economic cooperation in the new atmosphere of the world, following the departure of former US President Donald Trump from the White House.

Heading a delegation, the Iranian foreign minister paid a visit to Baku and held talks with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, his counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov as well as Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev on Monday.

FM Zarif described the negotiations with Azeri officials as fruitful, saying that "the path to reach sustainable peace comes from regional cooperation."

