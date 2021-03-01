Spox says pressure policy cannot continue in name of diplomacy

Speaking with reporters at his weekly press briefing, Saeed Khatibzadeh said war cannot be mounted in the name of diplomacy. Diplomacy is not just a word, but a meaning with deep content, the spokesman noted.

They still follow maximum pressure policy as they blocked the medicine route to Iran for two months, he added.

He went on to say that Iran has opened a window of diplomacy which is clear.

Three steps should be taken, the first is announcement of returning to the nuclear deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the second is removal of the sanctions effectively and the third is return to the negotiating table, the spokesman underlined.

To move in line with diplomacy, the United States should change [the previous] policies, he added.

Meanwhile, the US administration has not changed its stance on Iran, but is after putting more pressure on Tehran, Khatibzadeh noted.

Asked about possibility of bilateral talks between Iran and the US, the official said "We will have no bilateral talks with America."

If they do not correct themselves, Iran will not change its policy either, he added.

"Way to diplomacy is always open."

Asked about recent explosion in an Israeli ship in Sea of Oman, south of Iran, and accusations made by the Zionist regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Iran had role in the incident, the spokesman rejected the accusation and stressed that the Zionist regime of Israel is source of all insecurities and instabilities.

Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman are Iran's security zones, and the country does not let Israel threaten there, the spokesman stressed.

About the latest situation of the seized South Korean ship, Khatibzadeh said Iran's Judiciary helped the crew have possibility to travel.

Iran did whatever it could in human terms, said he, adding that the case follows its legal procedure.

Touching upon cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the spokesman said the relations are technical and professional.

Turning to the issue of extension of strategic relations between Iran and Russia, the spokesman said the two signed agreement on cooperation eight years ago and it can be extended to two more years.

At his remarks, the spokesman also talked of unfreezing Iranian assets in Iraq and said "These are our assets."

Technical problems for the issue are on way to be removed, he added.

On February 28, Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian said that Iraq will pay arrears as part of the contract with Iran.

There is no reason to worry about payments related to electricity exports to Iraq, he said, adding that this is carried out within the framework of the agreement between the two sides.

