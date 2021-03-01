Biden-style diplomacy

He expressed readiness to rebuild the international community's confidence to the United States and called on diplomats to reflect on the White House's new policies around the world.

But Biden did not have a good start in gaining global trust, and by attacking the Iraqi-Syrian border area in support of ISIL terrorists, he showed that he did not know the meaning of diplomacy.



The art of diplomacy is to take the necessary measures to end hostilities and strengthen interaction in foreign relations. Biden not only displeased the Iraqi government by attacking Iraqi soldiers, but also exposed US military forces to retaliation by Iraqi forces.



Certainly, from now on, the illegitimate presence of the United States in Syria will also face a serious problem, and the axis of resistance will narrow the field for American forces.



Biden's policy in Afghanistan also showed no signs of diplomacy. According to the Doha agreement, the United States was to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan by June 2021, but the new US president announced his non-compliance with the peace agreement by announcing the maintenance of these forces in Afghanistan.



Biden's move, which also runs counter to the Afghan government's view, will bring Taliban militants back to the battlefield. It is clear that the withdrawal of all US troops from Afghanistan will lead to peace and security in the country, and Biden's approach to maintaining these forces cannot be reconciled with diplomacy.



Biden's diplomacy with Saudi Arabia was also a deceptive show. He first called for an end to the Yemeni war and an end to the support and sale of military weapons to the Saudi Araba. Biden said he intends to end this war, which is a strategic disaster.



He then telephoned Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to emphasize the continued friendship between Washington and Riyadh, and the next day released a confidential report on Bin Salman's assassination of Jamal Qasohgechi. This dual policy implies that from now on, the Biden government will invent a new way to milk Saudi Arabia, using the levers of the Yemeni war and the assassination of Qashokchi against the Saudi rulers.



In the meantime, Bin Salman will be open to continue crimes against the defenseless people of Yemen. Of course, if Biden thinks that Saudi Arabia is the winner of the Yemeni war, he will make a miscalculation. Because the evidence shows that this war will establish a new order in the region with the victory of the Yemeni people and the withdrawal of the Saudi coalition.



Biden's diplomacy with Russia began with open interference in the country's internal affairs and protests against the arrest of Russian critic Alexei Navalny, and continued with support for Ukraine against Russia. Biden's stance was met with a serious and aggressive response from Russia, thwarting diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between Moscow and Washington.



Biden also clashed with China, calling the ruling government undemocratic. He called for a coalition of his country's European allies to counter China's economic model, and backed Taiwan.



Biden convulsive action, dispatching warships to the South China Sea to contain China in naval confrontations. "Undoubtedly, China has posed the biggest challenge to the United States compared to other countries," said Anthony Blinkin, the head of US diplomacy.



Even European leaders working to strengthen economic ties with Russia and China are virtually unhappy with the Biden administration's efforts to increase pressure on Moscow and Beijing.



Continued US non-compliance with the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions, White House human rights pressure on Turkey, the unofficial cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline with Canada that displeased Ottawa, and Biden's disagreements with the Brazilian president on the Amazon region and numerous other examples show that the US government is still interested in pursuing unilateral policies.



Overall, it seems that the continuation of the hostile policies of the new US administration in West Asia and Biden's support for the Zionist regime and Takfiri terrorist groups and the escalation of tensions with China and Russia, as well as Washington's monopoly on the American continent, will not lead America to the diplomacy.



Biden-style diplomacy is a continuation of the White House's interventionist policies in world affairs. An approach that will not only isolate the United States, but may force Biden, like Trump, to leave the White House.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish