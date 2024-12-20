Pezeshkian wraps up Egypt visit after attending D-8 summit

Pezeshkian was officially welcomed by his First Vice-President Mohammad-Reza Aref and some of his cabinet members on Friday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Cairo on Wednesday to attend a summit of the D-8 bloc of developing Muslim nations, which took place on Thursday (yesterday).

He also made meetings with the Presidents of Egypt and Türkiye and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Iranian President also also met and talked with the Secretary-General of the D-8 Organization .

The president of the Islamic Republic of Iran has urged member states of the Organization for Economic Cooperation, known as D-8, and nations in West Asia to prioritize efforts to pressure the Israeli regime to halt its atrocities in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.

Speaking during a meeting on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo on Thursday, President Pezeshkian emphasized that ending the crimes of the Israeli regime should be the humanitarian and ethical priority for both regional countries and D-8 members.

6125**2050