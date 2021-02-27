Iran to become major anti-corona vaccine producer: Minister

Namaki made the remarks in a meeting with Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, custodian of Hazrat Masumeh Shrine in Qom, on Friday.

He said that despite all foreign pressures and sanctions, Iran has been successful to manufacture anti-COVID-19 vaccines.

The Health Ministry plans to vaccinate vulnerable groups as of the upcoming spring, he said, expressing hope that the pandemic would be contained, if people observe health protocols.

According to the health minister, Iran turned into a producer and exporter of masks and gowns during a 60-day period, thanks to experience from Iranians’ eight years of resistance to the Iraqi-imposed war.

The health ministry seeks to control the pandemic in provinces such as Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan and Mazandaran that are the red zones in terms of the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Iran could decrease the amount of foreign exchanges allocated to the import of medicines despite the fact that the country is facing hardships concerning the pandemic; so, the health ministry is trying to decline dependence on foreign products, he noted.

For his part, Ayatollah Saeedi pointed to a guideline by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on paying attention to religious teachings and the need to obsere health protocols, which will enable the human-beings to pursue safe life.

