Iran confirms 112 cases of COVID-19 variants

In an interview with IRNA, Reisi said that some 13 new cases of COVID-19 variants have been detected in Iran, five cases in Tehran, seven cases in Hormozgan Province, and one in West Azarbaijan Province.

Some 91 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 59,663, Iran's Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Tuesday.

Some 8,330 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 782 of whom have been hospitalized, Lari said.

