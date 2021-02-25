Medical personnel in east Iran receiving injection

Dr Zahra Nahbandani made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Nahbandani said 5,300 doses of vaccines are allocated to Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (MUMS) and 15 cities in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, and the rest to other universities in east of the country.

Also, as she said, medical personnel in MUMS received 470 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the first cargo.

On February 4, first cargo of Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V was delivered to Iran through Iranian airline Mahan Air.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,500,000.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 59,000.

